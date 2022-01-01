Go
The Flats 16

Order your family-style take out online or purchase a gift card for future use once dine-in is available again!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3705 Highway 16 • $$

Avg 4.4 (105 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar$12.00
charred kale, house caesar, croutons, bacon, and parmesan cheese
Strawberry Chicken Cobb$16.00
Chicken Strips$8.00
Fish & Chips$15.00
Fried Chicken Sando$14.50
flash-fried crispy chicken breast, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, house pickles, and slaw
Brussel Sprouts$13.00
crispy brussels tossed with maple, pork belly and citrus
Chips And Salsa$3.50
tortilla chips and fresh salsa
Jalapeno Queso Dip$8.00
Side of Fries$4.00
Flats' Burger$14.50
house chuck patty, brioche bun, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, green leaf, onion, house pickle
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating

Location

3705 Highway 16

Eagle ID

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
