Go
The Flip'n Axe image

The Flip'n Axe

Open today 5:00 PM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

327 Greenwood Ln

Bowling Green, KY 42104

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

327 Greenwood Ln, Bowling Green KY 42104

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Finishline Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Please drink responsibly!

El Maguey - Bowling Green

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the finest and freshest Southwestern, Tex-Mex and Mexican dishes!
We are family owned and operated. Our goal is to be not only your go to place for a great meal but a great experience as well! Muchas Gracias!

Shin Yuki Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Roosters

No reviews yet

A Fun, Casual Joint!

The Flip'n Axe

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston