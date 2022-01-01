The Flora Bakehouse
A production kitchen providing freshly baked pastries for Cafe Flora and Floret. Order your Thanksgiving pies today and pick them up at Cafe Flora on November 26th.
1511 S Lucile St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1511 S Lucile St
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Great Notion Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Ciudad
Come in and enjoy!
Mezzanotte Seattle
mangiare tutto il cibo bere tutto il vino vivere la vita
El Sirenito
Marisqueria and Mezcal Bar
Come in and enjoy!