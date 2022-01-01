Go
The Flora Bakehouse

A production kitchen providing freshly baked pastries for Cafe Flora and Floret. Order your Thanksgiving pies today and pick them up at Cafe Flora on November 26th.

1511 S Lucile St • $$

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Mocha Pecan Pie$30.00
Your favorite pecan pie with a splash of cocoa and coffee for a delicious depth of flavor. 9" in a butter crust.
Note: all pie orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Focaccia Stuffing Kit (V)$9.00
Pieces of our housemade focaccia (v) with a spice packet of oregano, rosemary, garlic, and black pepper.
Note: all orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Apple Streusel Pie$28.00
A spiced apple filling with a crunchy topping in a butter crust. This is a 9" pie that is egg free and nut free.
Note: all pie orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie$35.00
A rich and creamy pumpkin pie with a chickpea flour crust and all your favorite spices. This is a 9" pie, open faced with a leaf cookie topping.
Note: all pie orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Coconut Whipped Cream (V, GF)$14.00
A pint of the classic topping made from coconut cream.
Note: all orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Vegan, Gluten Free Pie Dough$10.00
Easy to roll out and delicious, this dough uses chickpea flour for that perfect texture. Enough for 2 - 9" crusts.
Note: all orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Rosemary Biscuits (V)$12.00
Frozen and ready to bake, a pack of 6 biscuits that you know and love from Cafe Flora, ready to be a delicious Thanksgiving side.
Note: all orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Orange Chocolate Coffee Cake (GF)$40.00
Almond, tcho dark chocolate, and orange zest. Serves 10.
Purchase frozen to save for later or fresh for enjoying soon!
Note: all orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Chantilly Whipped Cream (GF)$6.00
A pint of perfectly sweet topping for your cakes and pies.
Note: all orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Walnut + Currant Scones (V, GF)$12.00
Frozen and ready to bake, a pack of 6 scones for your Thanksgiving breakfast.
Note: all orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.

Location

1511 S Lucile St

Seattle WA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
