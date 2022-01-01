Go
The Fly Trap

The Fly Trap: a finer diner featuring our full menu served all hours Tuesday through Friday and Breakfast only on Saturdays! 16 years of classed up diner food now served with booze and online ordering... look at us adapt! Dine in or carry-out. Open 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

22950 Woodward Ave.

Popular Items

Green Eggs and Ham$11.95
a rumble of eggs, roasted poblano pesto & jack cheese with seared City Ham; comes with house spuds and toast.
Red Flannel Hash$11.95
hot spiced beef brisket, potatoes, roasted beets & caramelized onion topped with two eggs how you like 'em; gets toast too!
Charmoula Chicken$11.95
North African spiced chicken, jack cheese, caramelized onion on grilled sourdough with a lemon, garlic aioli; comes with fries, house spuds or small salad.
Gingerbread Waffle$7.95
With sautéed apples, cherries & cinnamon syrup.
Mini-Muffin$0.50
Daily flavor.
B.L.A.T.+C.$11.95
an omelette stuffed with pepper bacon, spinach, avocado, tomato and cheddar; comes with house spuds and browns.
Forager$11.95
Mushrooms, caramelized onion, smoked gouda & greens rumbled with eggs; comes with house spuds and toast.
Huevos Rancheros$10.95
two eggs any style, crispy flour tortilla, black beans, jack cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Veggie Rumble$10.95
roasted vegetables, provolone & spinach. Choice of eggs or tofu; comes with house spuds and toast.
Crab Cakes & Eggs$14.95
two crab chubs along side a pair of eggs any style with a green chili tartar; comes with house spuds and toast.
Location

22950 Woodward Ave.

Ferndale MI

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
