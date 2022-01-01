The Fly Trap
The Fly Trap: a finer diner featuring our full menu served all hours Tuesday through Friday and Breakfast only on Saturdays! 16 years of classed up diner food now served with booze and online ordering... look at us adapt! Dine in or carry-out. Open 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
22950 Woodward Ave.
Popular Items
Location
22950 Woodward Ave.
Ferndale MI
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rosie O'Grady's
Proudly serving the Ferndale Community for nearly 50 years!
Inyo Restaurant and Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
CORNER grill, bar + game room
Welcome to the CORNER grill, bar & gameroom: a comfort driven atmosphere composed of classic American cuisine, craft cocktails, wine by the glass or bottle, a Michigan-centric beer list, our exceedingly personable staff and enough board games to keep you playing for a lifetime. Whether you’re looking for an intimate one on one or planning to entertain the entire crew, the CORNER definitely has you covered.
Public House
Come in and enjoy!