The Flying Cock

497 third avenue

Popular Items

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$17.00
herb grilled chicken, diced bacon, onion, avocado, melted monterey jack, tomato, peppers, mixed greens, buttermilk dressing, warm flour tortilla
House Cut Fries$10.00
Buffalo Style Wings$15.00
Served with blue cheese
Bang Bang Cauliflower$14.00
Crispy baked cauliflower bites, creamy sweet-spicy chili sauce
Beef Burger$16.00
Hand Cut Fries
lettuce & tomato
Add:
American, Cheddar, Swiss $1.50
Jalapeno, sautéed onions, bacon $1.50
Avocado, onion rings $2
Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl$19.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, radish, roasted corn, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato, tortilla chips, jalapeño vinaigrette
Bacon Mac & Cheese$16.00
aged cheddar & gruyere cheese with bacon and a panko crust
The Crispy Flying Cock Sandwich$17.00
Fried chicken, jalapeño slaw, spicy mayo on a ciabatta hero served with hand cut french fries and a pickle
Bar Nachos$14.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream, add buffalo chicken for $3
Finding Nemo$14.00
Tequila, grapefruit, blue orange liqueur, lime, ginger beer, gummy fish
Location

497 third avenue

new york NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
