The Flying Noodle
The Flying Noodle presents meticulously crafted fresh pasta on the fly, paired with traditional and seasonal salads, and brick oven pizzas and fresh familiar bar options. Embracing the close-knit family traditions of a lifelong group of friends, The Flying Noodle exudes old world warmth through a casual, easygoing experience at an accessible price point. whose food is a staple year-round.
136 E Front Street
Location
136 E Front Street
Traverse City MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
7 Monks Taproom - TC
Come in and enjoy!
Brew
Local coffee shop, gathering space, and bar.
The Big Salad
Come in and enjoy!
Charles and Reid Detroit Pizza
Come in and enjoy!