Locally driven, well sourced, Mexican inspired.

TACOS

3501 Old Cantrell Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (329 reviews)

Popular Items

Soda$2.50
Iced Tea$3.00
Coldbrew Iced Coffee$5.00
Salsa Roja
tomato, cilantro, lime, onion, jalapeno
Los Quatro Buenos$20.00
our queso, salsas, and guacamole
Ice Water$0.50
Housemade Lemonade$5.00
Jarritos Fruit Punch$3.00
Salsa Verde
tomatillo, cilantro, cumin, onion, jalapeno
Street Corn Dip - Served with Chips
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3501 Old Cantrell Rd

Little Rock AR

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

