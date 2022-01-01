Go
Toast

Food Factory

Serving you our best!

275 Bentley Trust Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of Cheese$2.00
Steak N' Bacon Cheese Steak$17.00
2 CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES$8.00
The Original Cheese Steak$15.50
Deep Fried Pickle Chips$11.50
Mushroom Mania Cheese Steak$17.00
Big Alaska Burger$14.50
KID BURGER & FRIES$7.50
Soft Pretzels & Cheese (2)$9.50
Traditional Wings
See full menu

Location

275 Bentley Trust Rd

Fairbanks AK

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salty's on 2nd

No reviews yet

Best BRUNCH in town, with BAR to match!

The Banks Alehouse

No reviews yet

The Banks Alehouse is proud to serve the Fairbanks community a rotating selection of local and internationally known craft beers, featuring 34 locally-crafted favorites.
Our menu features inventive Alaska twists on your favorite comfort food's, served up with a side of outstanding service.
We do sports better. Catch the next big game with your family and friends like no where else in Fairbanks!

Big Daddy’s BarBQ

No reviews yet

Northern Most Southern BBQ

C & J's Drive In

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston