Toast

The Food Market

American Comfort Food

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1017 W 36th St • $$

Avg 4.8 (5172 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Beef Short Rib$32.00
whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, smoked gouda whiz, onion rings
Amish Soft Pretzels$10.00
beer-cheese fondue
Beets By Chad$13.00
pears, oranges, feta, mint, arugula, pistachios, pomegranate vinaigrette
Pat Lafrieda Burger$20.00
crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, tillamook sharp cheddar, pickles, slaughter house, crinkle fries
Cream of Crab Soup$14.00
best in these parts
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.00
hickory bbq, honey mustard, ketchup
Crispy Lobster Fingers$22.00
truffle honey mustard
Boring Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Big Ole Mozzarella Sticks$15.00
fra diavolo sauce
Steak Frites Sirloin$34.00
3 onion butter, truffle parmesan fries, charred asparagus with sundried tomato gremolata, w 36th st steak sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1017 W 36th St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
