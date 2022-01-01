The FoodFather, Co
The FoodFather Co is a mobile Food Service that focuses on international cuisines. Chef Leon started this family ran company, August of 2019 in efforts of portraying his artistry in food and wanting to share with the community of San Diego. Hence Our Slogan “Feed The Family.
Come in and enjoy!
294 Third Ave
Popular Items
Location
294 Third Ave
Chula Vista CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Cruce+241
Come in and enjoy!
Chula Vista Brewery
Chula Vista Brewery will provide craft beers of great quality and flavor to each patron in a comfortable and inviting setting. We will be a place in which locals and surrounding area residents can gather together and enjoy good company in a relaxed atmosphere. We will promote a place of gathering that is enriching and inviting while committing to being the best neighbor we can be. We look forward to promoting our wonderful community to all whom would be our guests.
The Vogue Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Groundswell Brewing Company
Pizza, Beer and Fun!