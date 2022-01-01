Go
The FoodFather, Co

The FoodFather Co is a mobile Food Service that focuses on international cuisines. Chef Leon started this family ran company, August of 2019 in efforts of portraying his artistry in food and wanting to share with the community of San Diego. Hence Our Slogan “Feed The Family.
294 Third Ave

Popular Items

Fish taco$3.50
Beer battered fish of the day, Corn tortillas, Slaw, Pico, Crema & Salsa
Large Buffalo chicken Fries$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken, Blue cheese, Green onions, Buffalo sauce, ranch
Large Carne asada fries$12.00
Marinated beef, fries, sour cream, cheese, salsa, pico de gallo
Garlic Fries$7.00
Herb Fries tossed in Fresh Garlic & Zesty aioli
Jumbo mozzarella stick$4.50
Extra large mozzarella stick comes with Buffalo sauce.
Chef's Special popcorn$4.00
Fresh gourmet truffle butter popcorn
Bacon jam Poppers$6.00
3 Large Jalapeños, Bacon Jam, Cream Cheese, panko crust . Garnished with garlic aioli
Location

294 Third Ave

Chula Vista CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
