Go
Toast

The Foodie Cafe

Eclectic gourmet comfort food

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150 • $$

Avg 4.7 (1009 reviews)

Popular Items

Tri Tip$17.00
Our famous marinated & grilled tri tip with homemade bbq sauce, roasted garlic horseradish cream sauce & grilled onions on a french roll
Milkshake$7.00
Tuscan Chicken$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, basil pesto, smoked balsamic honey mustard, garlic herb aioli, thick-sliced tomato, shaved red onion & lettuce on multigrain bread.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
A delicious crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun, drenched in your choice of sauces with pickled red onion, tomato, lettuce, and pickles!
BBQ Platter$18.00
Choose 2 meats, Tri Tip, chicken, brisket, Blackberry Glazed Ribs, Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Smoked Sausage & 2 Sides potato salad, hard cider slaw, garden salad, baked beans, seasoned fries, tater tots
Turkey Club$16.00
Hand carved garlic herb roasted turkey, cherrywood smoked bacon & applewood smoked ham with applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard, garlic herb aioli, smoked gouda, lettuce and tomato on a flaky croissant.
BLT$15.00
Cherrywood smoked bacon, garlic herb aioli, applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard, & lettuce on sliced grilled sourdough
Beer Cheese Burger$16.00
Fresh beef with applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard, cherrywood smoked bacon & drizzled with our homemade Beer Cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion. You gotta try this!
Bacon Burger$16.00
Fresh ground beef patty topped with thick-sliced candied whiskey bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard & homemade BBQ Sauce. Hog Heaven!
The Foodie Cheeseburger$17.00
Fresh beef, sharp cheddar, smoked gouda & pepper jack cheese melted and fried, bacon, a fried egg, applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, & crispy onion strings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150

Chico CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mad Dash Pizza

No reviews yet

The original quick bake pizza! Always fresh, always personal. Our pizzas are stone baked in 3 minutes, never microwaved and no heat lamps! Locally owned and not a franchise.

THB

No reviews yet

2805 Esplanade Road, Chico, CA, 95973

Burger Hut Burgers

No reviews yet

Where You Build it Better Since 1978

The Banshee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston