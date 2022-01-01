Go
The Forge Pgh

Craft cocktail-focused lounge featuring Mediterranean small plates. We partner with and promote Pennsylvania distillers, brewers, and businesses.

3345 Penn Avenue

Popular Items

Old World Falafel$14.00
pita quarters, tahini, pickles
Drunken Mushrooms$14.00
Israeli Salad$10.00
tomato, cucumber, parsley, red onion, lemon, olive oil
Margherita Pizza$16.00
red, mozzarella, basil, EVOO
Hummus$10.00
chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon, and garlic
Fun Guy Pizza$16.00
red, cremini, shiitake, burrata, arugula, garlic
Grape Leaves$9.00
roasted, olive oil, lemon, garlic
Bianca Pizza$18.00
white, prosciutto, fontina, garlic, arugula
Anza Falfilu$14.00
Location

3345 Penn Avenue

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

