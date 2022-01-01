Go
The Fort

An award-winning and nationally acclaimed “truly Colorado” restaurant, The Fort specializes in regional game, such as bison, elk and quail, as well as seasonal fish and hearty vegetarian fare influenced by American Indian and Mountain Man cuisine.

19192 Highway 8

Morrison CO

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
