The Fort - Food Truck
The Fort's new Food Truck TATANKA is open for the adventurous eater! Buffalo burgers, Buffalo BBQ Brisket Sandwiches, Rattlesnake rabbit bratwursts, Green Chile and Cheese Buffalo Burgers, Vegetarian Quinoa burgers, Salads, Ice Cream and more!
TATANKA will be at The Fort for OUTSIDE PICNIC Dining-must have reservations to reserve your picnic table. Go to www.thefort.com to reserve your TATANKA picnic table today
19192 Highway 8
19192 Highway 8
Morrison CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
