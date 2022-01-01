Go
The Fort - Food Truck

The Fort's new Food Truck TATANKA is open for the adventurous eater! Buffalo burgers, Buffalo BBQ Brisket Sandwiches, Rattlesnake rabbit bratwursts, Green Chile and Cheese Buffalo Burgers, Vegetarian Quinoa burgers, Salads, Ice Cream and more!
TATANKA will be at The Fort for OUTSIDE PICNIC Dining-must have reservations to reserve your picnic table. Go to www.thefort.com to reserve your TATANKA picnic table today

19192 Highway 8



Popular Items

Sam's Famous Guacamole$8.00
avocado,fresh lime, serrano,tomato,onion, with tortilla chips
Wild Boar Bratwurst$12.00
The Works TATANKA Burger - one 1/4 lb pattie$10.00
Bowl Mac N Cheese Combo$30.00
TJ’s Green Chile Mac N Cheese COMBO
Bowl of TJ’s Green Chile Mac N Cheese with choice of add ons: proteins and crunchies;
Slice of Creamy Cheesecake with huckleberry sauce
Soda, or Mexican Hot chocolate
Crispy French Fries$4.00
crispy
The Works TATANKA Burger - two 1/4 lb patties$14.00
with lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup, mustard and pickle
Rabbit/Rattlesnake Bratwurst$12.00
Rocky Mountin Oysters-bite sized pieces deep fried$8.00
Served with sweet mild chile sauce
Location

Morrison CO

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
