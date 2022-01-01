The Foul Ball Bar and Grille - 2710 James St
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2710 James St, Syracuse NY 13206
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucy's Lounge - Ramada East Syracuse
3.6 • 7
6555 Old Collamer Road South East Syracuse, NY 13057
View restaurant