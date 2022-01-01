The Fountain Inn
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM
No reviews yet
1659 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location
1659 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC 20007
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Donahue
Come in and enjoy!
JACO Juice and Taco
Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick
With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!