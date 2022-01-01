Go
The Four Eleven

Come in and enjoy!

4877 US Route 411

Avg 4.8 (94 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Chops$16.00
Marinated, bone-in chops, choice of stoneground grits, broccoli or italian green beans
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
A sweet and savory chicken salad on our house bun, Duke's mayo, fresh herbs, dried fruit, LTO
Fried Chicken$13.00
Boneless fried chicken breast pounded thin, white gravy, buttermilk mashed potatoes, and green peas
Four Eleven Burger$14.00
Two smashed patties, Four Eleven Sauce, American cheese, shredded cabbage, local tomato, grilled onion, house pickles
Peanut Butter Chess Pie$6.00
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Served over coarse ground grits, smoked sweet pepper sauce
Pimiento Cheese Cornbread$7.00
Flame broiled pimiento cheese on crispy cornbread
Hot Honey Buttermilk Chicken$9.00
Cruze Farms boneless, buttermilk fried chicken drizzled with pepper honey, picked vegetables
Hot Honey Pimiento Cheese Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cruze Farms buttermilk chicken, house made pimiento cheese, house pickles, hot honey syrup
Felling Wedge$7.00
Iceberg wedge, fresh diced tomato, Benton's Bacon, crumbled local cheese, Buttermilk Ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal

Location

4877 US Route 411

Benton TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
