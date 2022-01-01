Go
The Fox Brewpub

310 S Carson St

Carson City, NV 89701

Popular Items

Side of Fries$1.95
The Fox´s Wings$15.95
Perfect to share or all to yourself! A pound of our famous wings served with
carrots, celery and ranch dressing
Fish ´N´ Chips$14.95
Crispy Alaskan cod hand beer-battered. Served with fries, tangy tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
Bread Pudding$7.95
Served hot from the oven, baked with cranberries and drenched in a decadent
Chicken Pot Pie$13.95
Homemade with roasted chicken and vegetables in a rich gravy.
Ginger Beer$3.95
Three Alarm Burger$14.95
Crispy jalapeños, chipotle mayo and Kick Ass Sauce ramp up the heat on this burger! With lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Fried Pickles$7.95
Western Bacon Burger$14.95
Cheddar cheese, honey-smoked bacon, mayo, drenched in BBQ sauce and topped with fried onion strings.
Fox Tacos$10.95
3 street tacos topped with chicken or steak, cilantro, onions and served with house tomatillo sauce.
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

310 S Carson St, Carson City NV 89701

