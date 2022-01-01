The Fox Den: No Waste Cafe & Roastery
Come in and sit in our cozy living room space or grab a coffee to-go. We have ELIMINATED to-go cups so please bring your own or pay the 1$ deposit, and then once you return the jar you get your 1$ back! We also serve beer, wine, tea, kombucha, our signature gourmet PB&J's & local pastries. We also offer freshly roasted whole bean coffee and our retail section is full of "no waste" and thrift items for sale! Stop in and Enjoy!"
1680 Laporte Ave
Location
1680 Laporte Ave
Fort Collins CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:59 pm
