Go
Banner picView gallery

The French Bakery and European Cuisine, HHI - 28 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 120

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

28 Shelter Cove Lane

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

28 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island SC 29928

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Shelter Cove
orange starNo Reviews
40 Shelter Cove Ln. #181 Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Hilton Head Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
44 Shelter Cove Lane Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Daily Cafe & Market - 9 Harbourside Ln, Unit A1
orange starNo Reviews
9 Harbourside Lane Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Sea Grass Grille
orange starNo Reviews
807 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 1000 Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Bullie's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3 Regency Pkwy. Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hilton Head Island

The Old Oyster Factory
orange star4.5 • 5,250
101 Marshland Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Red Fish Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,991
8 Archer Road Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me
orange star4.5 • 2,091
11 Lagoon Rd Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Street Meet The American Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,532
95 Mathews Dr D11 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Gusto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 642
430 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 301 Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
View restaurantnext
Jamaica Joez
orange star4.3 • 267
40 Folly Field Rd Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Hilton Head Island

Bluffton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.6 (194 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The French Bakery and European Cuisine, HHI - 28 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite 120

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston