The Laundry

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton • $$

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)

Popular Items

#12 Georgia Reuben$16.75
Turkey breast, Emmentaler Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and housemade Russian dressing on grilled Bowery Rye.
Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf$24.50
Savory beef and pork meatloaf wrapped in Applewood-smoked bacon with smashed horseradish redskin potatoes, brown gravy and crispy fried onions.
Mediterranean Burger$18.00
Your choice of our proprietary beef patty or a vegetarian Impossible patty grilled with thyme compound butter on a grilled onion roll with olive & roasted tomato tapenade, feta cheese, fresh arugula, and housemade gremolata mayo. Served with housemade chips
Petite Michigan Salad$5.50
Field greens, crumbled Maytag blue cheese, red onion, dried cherries, strawberries, maple balsamic dressing and toasted pine nuts.
#28 Ron's Lifesaver$16.75
Smoked turkey breast, Vermont cheddar, fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, old-school mayo, and pesto, on grilled French bread.
Grilled Tenderloin$38.00
A beef tenderloin chargrilled to perfection topped with house-made pâté compound butter. Served with Applewood-smoked bacon-corn risotto and butter braised Broccolini.
Desserts
Click here to see what desserts we have available today!
Aglio e Aioli$22.00
Italian spaghetti with garlic, olive oil, Italian sausage, capers, white wine, tomatoes and spinach. Topped with Parmesan cheese and served with a simple bruschetta.
Crispy Chicken GF$20.00
A citrus-brined half chicken, seared under a brick in a cast iron skillet and topped with a lemon thyme pan jus. Served with Boursin mashed potatoes and braised kale.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton

Fenton MI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
