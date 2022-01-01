The French Market - Colts Neck
Come in and enjoy!
317 Route 34 Suite 211
Popular Items
Location
317 Route 34 Suite 211
Colts Neck NJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Doughboys - Farmingdale
Come in and enjoy!
Woody's Ocean Grille - Tinton Falls
California Coastal with a Southwestern flare & Home of the Orange Crush!
Rosa's Kitchen
Rosa's Kitchen strives on customer service, consistency, and quality food. We offer meal delivery & catering to meet your needs. Puerto Rican, Southern Food & More! Dine in and experience what it's like to be part of the family!
La Rosa Chicken & Grill
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!