The French Market - Colts Neck

317 Route 34 Suite 211

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant$3.50
G2 The French Market$14.99
Shredded kale, red quinoa, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, figs, broccoli, scallions, burrata with a white balsamic vinagrarette
Grilled Cheese$6.50
Latte
C2 Bacon Egg & Cheese$8.50
S15-Le Caesar Poulet$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing on a roll
G4 La Patate Douce$14.99
Mixed greens, red quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, gigante beans, feta with white balsamic vinaigrette
C1 Egg & Cheese$7.50
Pistachio Croissant$5.25
Pomme Frites - Truffle Salt$8.50
Location

Colts Neck NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
