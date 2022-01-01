The French Press

Go
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3504 E 12th Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)

Popular Items

French Toast Meal$10.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and two eggs any style.
Machaca Style Burrito$8.50
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese.
GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
Sterlings Sweet Biscuits$11.50
Chipotle cheddar biscuits, chorizo gravy,
shredded cheddar cheese, served with two eggs any style and potatoes
Breakfast Super Sammy$7.75
Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone and cheddar cheese on toasted 1" focaccia bread.
Lox Bagel$9.50
Smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.
Latte
Turkey Melt$12.00
Grilled turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.
Build Your Own Omelet$8.25
Three eggs, shredded cheddar cheese served with a side of potatoes and your choice of toast.
Chai
Old School Burrito$8.50
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or additional veggies (mushrooms and spinach).
GF tortilla available upon request.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

3504 E 12th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

