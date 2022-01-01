Go
The Fresh Palate

109 N 2nd Ave suite 106

Popular Items

Full Caesar$11.00
Ranch Hand FULL$11.00
Turkey, Bacon, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Swiss & Chipotle Ranch
Biker Billy$13.00
Chicken, Bacon, Green Chilies, Caramelized Onion, Gouda & BBQ Sauce
Cup Soup$3.00
War Pony FULL$11.00
Turkey, Mild Peppers, Jalapeño, Spicy Slaw, Pepper jack & Chili Sauce
Drunken Stampede FULL$11.00
Bourbon Steak, Rice, Tomatoes, Pepperjack & Chipotle Ranch
American Dream$13.00
Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella & Chipotle Ranch
Full Chipotle Guaco$11.00
West Coast Club FULL$11.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Tomato, Sprouts, Avocado, Cucumber, Avocado, Swiss & Herbed Cream Cheese
Ann Arbor Haze FULL$11.00
Garden Pinto Burger, Spicy Slaw, Pepper Jack & Chipotle Ranch
Location

Alpena MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
