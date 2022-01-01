Go
Banner pic

The Friar’s Fork

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

607 Fourth St

Alamosa, CO 81101

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

607 Fourth St, Alamosa CO 81101

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Woody's Q Shack

No reviews yet

BBQ Restaurant, Food Truck, and catering company that serves championship winning smoked meat on a daily basis! We are also Southern Colorado's premier catering company! We will cater any event, any size!

Square Peg Brewerks-

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blessed Brews Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

It is our mission to serve our community the best products & make your coffee experience heavenly. We do this by delivering fresh roasted coffee everyday with open minds and humble hearts.

Baldo’s Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

The Friar’s Fork

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston