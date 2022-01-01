Go
The Fried Taco - Icehouse

119 West 2nd Street

Edmond, OK 73003

Popular Items

Caribbean Jerk$4.75
Sold individually.
All of our tacos are prepared fresh from scratch in house, every day.
Shredded, jerk marinated chicken topped with queso fresco and house mango salsa pico.
Old Fashioned Ground Beef$4.75
Sold individually.
Seasoned ground beef and cheese (cheese is cooked in with meat and cannot be removed) topped with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound each and freshly prepared in house from scratch.
Chicken$4.50
Slow simmered marinated, shredded chicken topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Each taco is Approximately 1/4 pound, prepared from fresh meat in house, every day.
Brisket$5.25
Sold individually. Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound.
Slow simmered, marinated, shredded brisket, topped with house white bbq, sriracha slaw (very mild spice) and shredded cheddar.
Freshly prepared from scratch, in house, every day.
Jack N Jack$5.50
Pork$4.50
Sold Individually. Slow simmered, marinated, shredded pork topped with cheddar cheese. Each taco is approximately 1/4 pound and prepped from scratch, in house every day.
Breaded Yuca Fries$4.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

119 West 2nd Street, Edmond OK 73003

Directions

