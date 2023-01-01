Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Cresco
  • /
  • The Frogtown Chophouse - 472 Red Rock Rd
Main picView gallery

The Frogtown Chophouse - 472 Red Rock Rd

Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

472 Red Rock Rd

Cresco, PA 18326

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

472 Red Rock Rd, Cresco PA 18326

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pocono Brewery Company - Swiftwater
orange star4.0 • 1,522
2092 Route 611 Swiftwater, PA 18370
View restaurantnext
Nick's Big Belly Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2541 Route 611 Suite 102 Scotrun, PA 18355
View restaurantnext
Barley Creek Brewing Company
orange star3.9 • 2,176
1774 Sullivan Trail Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
1818 Deli & Catering Co - 1818 Deli & Catering, Sullivan Trail
orange starNo Reviews
1818 Sullivan Trail Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
1818 OLD SITE
orange starNo Reviews
1818 Sullivan Trail Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
Barley Creek Distillery
orange star4.7 • 84
1000 Premium Outlets Dr Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Cresco

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Branchville

No reviews yet

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hackettstown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Frogtown Chophouse - 472 Red Rock Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston