The Frogtown Chophouse - 472 Red Rock Rd
Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
472 Red Rock Rd, Cresco PA 18326
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
1818 Deli & Catering Co - 1818 Deli & Catering, Sullivan Trail
No Reviews
1818 Sullivan Trail Tannersville, PA 18372
View restaurant