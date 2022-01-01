Go
The Front Page

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

1023 Springdale Road • $

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Ham and Cheese Sandwich
ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno-lime red onion, mustard, mayo
Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons, jalapeno-lime onions, and caesar dressing
Caprese Sandwich
tomato, mozzarella, pesto, basil, arugula (vegetarian)
Kite in the Rain (Vegan)
tofu, spinach, avocado, dijon, jalapeno-lime red onion (vegan)
Nick the Greek Salad$9.50
romaine lettuce, feta, olives, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno-lime onion, red wine oregano vinaigrette
B.L.T. Salad$9.00
romaine, bacon, tomato, avocado, jalapeño-lime onion, spicy ranch
Turkey Cobb Salad$12.00
smoked turkey, avocado, egg, bleu cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, red wine vinaigrette
Southern Italian
salami, ham, spicy capicola, provolone cheese, mayo, chow-chow
Zapp's Potato Chips$1.50
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
barbecued turkey, swiss, spinach, mustard, tomatillo chutney
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1023 Springdale Road

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

