The Front Porch Pub

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

217 Wagaraw Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (935 reviews)

Sriracha Meatball Sliders$12.00
Guinness Burger$13.00
(10) Single Fried Wings$18.00
Galbi Burger$11.00
(10) Double Fried Wings$20.00
Classic Twist Burger$10.00
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Mak N Cheese$8.00
Beets & Goat Cheese Salad$9.75
(5) Single Fried Wings$9.00
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Hawthorne NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
