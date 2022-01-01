Go
The Front Room

73 Congress Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1817 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti Carbonara$17.00
cream // eggs // butter // black pepper // bacon lardons // parmesan
Short Rib$25.00
red wine braised beef // horseradish mashed potatoes // roasted red cabbage // braising jus
Lamb Shepards Pie$20.00
Roasted Veg$4.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
spicy mayo // bacon // pickles // shreds // ciabatta
Mac and Cheese$13.00
gemelli pasta // local cheddar // bread crumb topping
Burger$14.00
4oz. all natural beef // fried egg // bacon // cheddar // spicy mayo // shredded romaine // on English muffin
Roasted Half Chicken$21.00
local lemon & herb roasted chicken // mashed potatoes // spinach // thyme jus
Goat and Beet Salad$12.00
local greens // roasted almonds // beet // panko breaded goat cheese // sherry vinaigrette
Roasted Potatoes Side$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

73 Congress Street

Portland ME

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
