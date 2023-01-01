Go
A map showing the location of The Frontier Club - 35 S 3Rd StView gallery

The Frontier Club - 35 S 3Rd St

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

35 S 3Rd St

Patterson, CA 95363

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

35 S 3Rd St, Patterson CA 95363

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Almond Wood
orange starNo Reviews
2985 Renzo Lane Patterson, CA 95363
View restaurantnext
Gorditas El Sabor De Mi Pueblo - Modesto & Turlock
orange starNo Reviews
3113 Crowslanding Rd Modesto, CA 95315
View restaurantnext
Twin Rivers Saloon
orange star4.5 • 45
7000 maze Blvd Modesto, CA 95358
View restaurantnext
Birrieria Chito
orange starNo Reviews
1623 Crows Landing Rd Modesto, CA 95358
View restaurantnext
Pizza Plus - -Newman
orange starNo Reviews
1420 Main Street Newman, CA 95360
View restaurantnext
LOZA Kitchen & Bar - 3058 El Camino Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3058 El Camino Ave Ceres, CA 95307
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Patterson

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Frontier Club - 35 S 3Rd St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston