The Frontier Club - 35 S 3Rd St
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
35 S 3Rd St, Patterson CA 95363
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gorditas El Sabor De Mi Pueblo - Modesto & Turlock
No Reviews
3113 Crowslanding Rd Modesto, CA 95315
View restaurant