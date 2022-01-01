Go
The Frozen Goat

We are located in the heart of Clanton, AL, on Hwy 31. The Frozen Goat offers multiple flavors of Chicken Salad and Pimento Cheese. We offer the most wonderful panini sandwiches as well. The Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese is a must try. And please don't forget the Apple Dip as your side item! It will change your life! Did I forget to mention that we have some of the best soft serve ice cream in these parts? If these things don't tickle an appetite, then nothing will! Please stop in and give us a try. And don't be surprised if some one yells, "Welcome to The Goat!!!"

211 7th Street North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large GRAB-N-GOat$14.99
Serves 4-6
The Poppy GOAT$8.49
Chicken, Cranberries, Apples, Pecans, and Poppy Seed
Sweet Tea$2.00
The Barbie GOAT$8.49
Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, and Pineapple
Broccoli Salad$2.99
Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and House Sauce
Sugar Cookie$1.79
The Club$9.49
Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato
The Granny GOAT$8.49
Chicken, Grapes, Apples, Pineapple
Small GRAB-N-GOat$7.99
Serves 2-3
The Original GOAT (The O.G.)$8.49
Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Location

211 7th Street North

Clanton AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
