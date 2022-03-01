Go
Toast

The G-Free Spot

Come in and enjoy!
STORE HOURS:
Mon. - Fri.: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Sunday: CLOSED
ONLINE ORDERS:
Mon. - Fri.: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Sunday: CLOSED

1511 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GF Jumbo Cinnamon Roll$8.50
**Avail. Fri. & Sat.
Jumbo 12-14 oz. GF Cinnamon Roll.
Ooey, Gooey, Cinnamon Deliciousness all wrapped into a Jumbo Roll - definitely a GAME CHANGER!
**CALL today to reserve yours**
**ONLY available Fri. & Sat**
Ask us about "Take and Bake" Options too!
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.25
Fried Egg Patty, Sausage Patty & Cheese on a NY Bagel or bread/bagel of your choice.
Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Streusel (GF)$6.50
Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake; soft, moist cake bottom with luscious Cinnamon Streusel Crumbs make for a perfect bite every time! (GF)
The "Brookie" (GF)$6.50
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie bottom, Double Fudge Brownie Top - it's the best of both worlds!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.25
Fried Egg Patty, Crispy Bacon & Cheese on a NY Bagel or bread of your choice.
Lemon Bar (GF/DF)$4.25
Traditional Lemon Bar with Shortbread Bottom and Lemony Top (GF/DF)
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.75
Fried Egg Patty & Cheese on a NY Bagel or bread of your choice.
*GF Bagels and Breads available. All GF items prepared in a separate GF kitchen line*
NY Bagels$2.99
YES!!!! Straight from NYC!
NY Bagel available in: Plain, Sesame, Poppyseed, Everything, & Cinnamon Raisin - ADD butter or Cream Cheese
Peach Muffin (GF/DF)
Jumbo GF/DF Peach Muffin
See full menu

Location

1511 Main Street

Hilton Head Island SC

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hudson's Seafood on the Docks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucky 7 Catering

No reviews yet

***MESSAGE***
Effective March 1, 2022 the deadline for next day orders will be 6PM

Lucky 7 Catering

No reviews yet

Bridges Prep Order Portal

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston