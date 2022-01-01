Go
The G.O.A.T.

Popular Items

Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml$32.00
Smooth and clean. In the nose you’ll get a hefty whiff of juniper, but beyond that there are tangerine and floral highlights, with the faintest hint of cinnamon.
Coconut Rum, 750ml$25.00
Starts out like white rum, but the long and luxurious finish bursts with coconut. With a higher proof than most commercial coconut rums, this one can even be sipped.
Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 750ml$32.00
Slightly sweet, creamy liqueur full of rich toffee and vanilla flavors, with hits of coffee, chocolate, and just a touch of butterscotch.
Talleyrand Coffee Set$45.00
Bottle of Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 5 oz of freshly roasted coffee from Café Lemont & Roastery, and Marshmallow Whip made with our very own Coconut Rum.
Vodka, 750ml$32.00
Exceptional, beautifully neutral, world class vodka.
Coffee Cordial$15.00
Spiced Rum, 750ml$25.00
Richly flavored with vanilla ne citrus in the nose. The palate shows more vanilla, along with toffee and nutmeg.
Location

530 Northpointe Circle

Seven Fields PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
