The Gables

Provisions Curbside Catering
The excellence you expect from The Gables packaged for you and delivered safely to your car.

212 Centre Street • $$$$

Avg 4.7 (1680 reviews)

Popular Items

Duck Fat Roasted New Potatoes with Rosemary$18.00
Gluten & Dairy Free
Stir Fried Basmati Fried Rice$18.00
with Coconut, Kaffir Lime, and Pineapple, Peanuts, Gluten Free, Dairy Free
Deep Fried Asian Brussels Sprouts$18.00
with Sesame, Scallions and Peanuts
Car Color
Please tell us the color of your vehicle to help with the safe handling of your order.
Lobster Rolls$64.00
8 Rolls Per Order, Toasted Brioche, Lemon Mayonnaise, Fresh Herbs
Pork Osso Bucco$95.00
Braised Red Cabbage, Orange Gremolata, serves 4
Maine Lobster Caesar Salad$48.00
Housemade Dressing, Toasted Garlic Croutons, Maine Lobster
Chinese Steamed Buns with Braised Pork Belly$29.00
Cabbage & Carrot Slaw, Hoisin Sauce & Spicy Cucumbers
Asian Style Short Ribs$98.00
Sweet and Spicy Glazed Braised Short Ribs. Asian style with Ginger and Soy, topped with Peanuts and Scallions, Dairy Free, Feeds Four
Car Make
Please add the make of your vehicle to your cart to help with the safe handling of your order.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

212 Centre Street

Beach Haven NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
