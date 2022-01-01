Go
Toast

The Galley Pizza and Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

1313 Memorial Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$14.00
spring mix | romaine | grape tomatoes | croutons | pecorino romano | house-made caesar dressing
Smoked Wings$16.00
organic bell & evans | dry rubbed | smoked
Detroit Upside Down$18.00
detroit style | 8x10 | thick | airy | crispy crust | cheese to edges | sauce on top
French Fries$7.00
house cut fries
XL Toppings$20.00
red sauce | mozz | topping of your choice
Chicken Tenders$12.00
organic bell & evans | buttermilk brined | breaded
XL Plain$20.00
red sauce | mozz
Detroit Chicken Vodka$25.00
detroit style | 8x10 | thick | airy | crispy crust | cheese to edges | vodka sauce | organic bell & evans breaded chicken | mozz | parsley
BAR PIE PLAIN$17.00
thin | red sauce | mozz
The Double Burger (Smash Burger)$14.00
2 pat lafrieda 4 oz patties | american cheese | minced onions | pickles | house-made burger sauce | fries
See full menu

Location

1313 Memorial Drive

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Deal Lake Bar + Co.

No reviews yet

Good Times At All Times!

Mutiny BBQ Company

No reviews yet

Coastal NJ's Premiere Craft Smokehouse

The Berkeley Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston