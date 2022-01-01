The Garage Arcade Bar

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

WOOCHI JAPANESE FUSION & BAR

One of the top 10 fine dining destinations in the Greater South Bend region, a stylish spot with the integration of creative sushi, Japanese, and Asian Fusion dishes. Vegetarian-friendly and Gluten-free-friendly are some of our advantages. Daily delivered seafood with multiple suppliers guarantees the freshness from the ocean directly to your table. You can only find 3 lbs live Maine cold-water lobster and giant size Alaskan king crab legs here. Whether it's Sashimi or Tempura and Teriyaki, it's always delicious.​

It is our everyday mission to deliver quality, freshness, and health to our patrons, as well as unique dining pleasure. Together we will create a high-energy and health-oriented Japanese restaurant experience.

