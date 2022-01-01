Go
The Garden at the 704 - South Lamar

Boston Italian Bites!

3403 S LAMAR BLVD

Popular Items

Diavola Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, chili flakes, salame
Large Caesar$13.00
young romaine, fresh herbs, classic caesar dressing, pecorino romano, croutons
Fritto Misto$18.00
calamari, jalapeno, lemon, zucchini, crispy herbs, salsa verde aioli
Trasteverina Pizza$19.00
Italian sausage, mozzarella, blistered broccoli, provolone, chili flakes, parmesan
Crispy Brussels$14.00
lemon, chili flakes, crispy pancetta, parmesan, saba
Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, housemade mozzarella, basil
Capricciosa Pizza$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, olive, artichokes, prosciutto, mushrooms
Tiramisu$9.00
ladyfingers, egg mascarpone cream, coffee,
cocoa powder
Pappardelle$24.00
Seasonal Salad$13.00
beets, pears, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, gorgonzola cheese, grilled bread, white balsamic vinaigrette
Location

3403 S LAMAR BLVD

AUSTIN TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
