Go
Toast

The Garden Grill & Pub

Come in and enjoy!

111 Central Ave SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Egg Rolls$8.00
Breaded Cauliflower$7.25
Mini Tacos$7.25
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.75
Add BBQ and make it western!
Hamburger$9.25
Cajun Burger$11.75
Mushrooms, bacon, swiss, & cajun spices
Chicken Strips$9.00
Cheddar Nuggets$7.75
Cod Nuggets$10.00
Cheeseburger$9.25
Choice of: American, swiss, or pepperjack
See full menu

Location

111 Central Ave SE

Bemidji MN

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hard Times

No reviews yet

"Located in the downtown area of scenic Bemidji, Hard Times offers all the popular amenities of a northern Minnesota bar and grill, complete with a friendly and accommodating atmosphere. In addition to the great food and fine spirits there is also a venue of live music featuring popular local artists as well as other musicians from around the upper Midwest. All within sight of the historic statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue ox! Come on in and say hello today!"

Minnesota Nice Cafe

No reviews yet

Home cooked meals like Grandma used to make!

Mi Rancho

No reviews yet

We are a family-owned, independently-run Mexican restaurant in Bemidji, Minnesota. We use family recipes to serve up the most delicious, authentic Mexican food around! Our doors are open and our atmosphere is casual, fun, and family-friendly!

Backwoods Bar & Grill- MN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston