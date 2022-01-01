Go
The Garden

The Garden is a fresh, new concept created by nightlife empresario, Eduardo Cordova. It is an intimate and chic LGBTQ lounge bar located in the Art District in Downtown Las Vegas. The Garden dives into an untapped market in the Las Vegas community championing craft cocktails, light bites and an indulgent ambiance.

1017 S 1st St #180

Location

Las Vegas NV

Sunday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
