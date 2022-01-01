The Garden
The Garden is a fresh, new concept created by nightlife empresario, Eduardo Cordova. It is an intimate and chic LGBTQ lounge bar located in the Art District in Downtown Las Vegas. The Garden dives into an untapped market in the Las Vegas community championing craft cocktails, light bites and an indulgent ambiance.
1017 S 1st St #180
Location
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
