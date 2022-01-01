Go
Garden Table

fresh juicery | local eatery

908 e. Westfield blvd.

Popular Items

Neon Nectar$9.00
Orange, carrot, apple, lemon, turmeric, ginger.
Acai Bowl$14.00
Served chilled. Acai, banana, almond milk, coconut, seasonal fruit, house cashew granola, almond butter.
BLT$13.50
Bacon, mixed greens, tomato, smashed avocado, Sriracha aioli on semolina
Latte$4.50
Sweet Potato Hash Bowl$14.00
Diced sweet potatoes, black peppered bacon, red onion, apples, shallots, brussel sprouts, two poached eggs.
Midwest Wrap$12.50
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garden ranch
Chicken Fajita Bowl$14.00
Cilantro lime rice, jalapeno, red onion, avocado, roasted corn
Supernova Salad$13.00
Arugula, shaved Brussels sprouts, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, almonds, bacon, avocado, honey & blood orange vinaigrette
B Ripp Burrito$13.50
Chorizo, scrambled eggs, hash brown potatoes, cheddar, pickled red onion, avocado with a side of salsa verde
Maple Leaf$6.00
Latte with house made star anise maple, orange peel zest
Location

908 e. Westfield blvd.

Indianapolis IN

Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
