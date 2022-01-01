Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Garnet Café 4.0
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
315 Walnut Ave
Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
315 Walnut Ave, Coeur D Alene ID 83814
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company - Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Surf Shack Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Stylus Wine and Vinyl Bar
Wine and Vinyl Record Bar