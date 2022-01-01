Go
The Garret Station

Come to The Garret Station to enjoy a tradition of good food and great value. Enjoy our great pizzas, salads, wings and sandwiches.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14101 Winchester Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (51 reviews)

Popular Items

Bucket of Wings$19.95
French Fries$3.95
The " Combo" - Large$29.95
Classic Pepperoni - Medium$20.95
Classic Pepperoni - Large$24.95
Boneless Chicken Wings$11.45
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
Buffalo Wings$11.45
Classic Pepperoni - Small$16.65
Cheeseburger$9.55

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

14101 Winchester Blvd

Los Gatos CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
