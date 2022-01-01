Go
The Garrison

Thoughtful food served by kind people.

81 Bridge St • $$

Avg 5 (1260 reviews)

Popular Items

BUTTERMILK CUKE SALAD$14.00
greens / olives / toasted hazelnut / bleu / pickled onion / buttermilk dressing / nigella (GF)
SMASH BURGER$10.00
two beef patties / american cheese / pickles / iceberg / minced onion / spesh sauce.
YOU A BRONTOSAURUS? - MAKE IT AN ‘IMPOSSIBLE BURGER’ FOR $2
GRILLED SKEWERS$12.00
PICK 3!
DUMPLINGS$10.00
6 CRISPY FRIED DUMPLINGS
SERVED WITH PONZU DIPPING SAUCE
Smash Burger$15.00
SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN WITH SALT+PEPPER FRIES AND A PICKLE SPEAR // NEED A GLUTEN-FREE BUN? TELL US. WE GOT YOU.
**No temps, please! Smash burgers are cooked through!
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN$12.00
breaded chicken breast / american cheese / pickles / iceberg / buttermilk mayo.
CRISPY GOCHUJANG CHICKEN$12.00
breaded chicken breast / gochujang sauce / american cheese / pickles / iceberg / miso ranch mayo.
Served with Fries!
SIDE OF FRIES$4.00
They’ve got that salt and pepper look like little potato george clooneys.
DF//GF//V
FILAYO FISH$10.00
breaded and fried / american cheese / tartar sauce / iceberg / potato bun.
BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.00
Finish STRONG.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

81 Bridge St

Yarmouth ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

