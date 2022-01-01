The Gateway Diner

Go
Family owned and operated.
We serve full menu daily with the exception of ending pancakes at 11:00 except Sundays.
Looking forward to seeing everyone

HAMBURGERS

29325 Euclid Ave • $

Three Egg Omelet$5.50
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Egg ala$1.00
Western Burger$9.00
Ground beef patty topped
with bacon, BBQ sauce
& cheddar cheese on
a brioche bun.
Home fries ala$2.00
Corned Beef Hash$8.25
Meat ala$2.50
Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
Served with marinara sauce
Toast ala$1.25
Egg, Cheese & Meat Sandwich$5.50
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

29325 Euclid Ave

Wickliffe OH

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
