Gatsby

Reimagined American diner by KNEAD Hospitality & Design in collaboration with Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery.

1201 Half Street SE • $$

Avg 5 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Meatball$23.00
beef + lamb, marinara, garlic cream sauce
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Wings$13.00
pickled veggies, blue cheese
Seafood Linguine$25.00
marinara, shrimp, lump crab, mussels
Meatloaf$24.00
beef + pork, ketchup glaze, mashed potatoes, gravy
Deviled Eggs$1.50
house-cured pastrami, “everything”
Apple Crumble Pie$10.00
Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
veloute, maple-lavender crust
Smashburger$19.00
marbled rye, pickled cabbage, havarti, thousand island, parmesan-herb fries
Roasted Chicken$23.00
charred asparagus, au jus
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1201 Half Street SE

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
