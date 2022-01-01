The Gavel Public House
Welcome to The Gavel!
Wrentham's Favorite Place to Dine
Located in the heart of historic Wrentham Center, The Gavel Public House is upscale dining in a cozy, Irish-style atmosphere. All menu items are prepared daily by our executive culinary team using the best in local, seasonal ingredients. We have a full-service bar with a variety of craft beers, plus our outside seating area is a great place to enjoy dinner and drinks with family and friends.
PIZZA
36 South St • $$
Location
36 South St
Wrentham MA
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
