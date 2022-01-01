Go
Toast

The Gavel Public House

Welcome to The Gavel!
Wrentham's Favorite Place to Dine
Located in the heart of historic Wrentham Center, The Gavel Public House is upscale dining in a cozy, Irish-style atmosphere. All menu items are prepared daily by our executive culinary team using the best in local, seasonal ingredients. We have a full-service bar with a variety of craft beers, plus our outside seating area is a great place to enjoy dinner and drinks with family and friends.

PIZZA

36 South St • $$

Avg 4.2 (838 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$15.00
tender cavatappi pasta tossed with our three cheese sauce, baked till bubbly with cheddar cheese & toasted bread crumbs
The Gavel Steak Tips$24.00
our house marinated black angus sirloin tips, grilled to your liking served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$14.00
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, & croutons
I.P.A. Battered Haddock Tacos$19.00
fresh local haddock beer battered & cooked til' golden served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on cob on the side
Gavel Turkey Tips$24.00
bourbon marinated turkey tips grilled to perfection & served with your choice of two sides
Gavel Burger$15.00
Vermont sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle campfire sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
Gavel Wings$14.00
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
breaded cauliflower florets, house-made buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, crumbled bleu cheese, & chopped scallions
Hand Breaded Tenders$14.00
tossed in your choice of sauce, served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing
Carne Asada Tacos$19.00
tender skirt steak grilled with sea salt & lime juice served on your choice of three warm tortillas or lettuce wraps with roasted corn salsa, cilantro slaw & zesty chipotle-lime aioli. red beans n' rice and grilled corn on the cob on the side
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

36 South St

Wrentham MA

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Novatos Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting small, family owned businesses

Dona Ana Meat & Seafood Market

No reviews yet

your local butcher shop

The Red Rooster Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tasty's Bagel's Plainville

No reviews yet

"Boiled in the Bronx, baked in Plainville"
Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston