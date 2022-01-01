Go
Toast

The Gem

Come in and enjoy!

5915 Forest Lane

No reviews yet

Location

5915 Forest Lane

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ziziki's

No reviews yet

Full service Greek - Mediterranean restaurant

Liberty Burger

No reviews yet

We are family-owned and Texas-grown, and that’s how we operate. We not only strive to reinvent the all-American concept of the hamburger, but we pledge to be a restaurant with high-quality food, social contribution, and environmental responsibility. We believe in doing things right: sourcing the freshest and highest quality product, finding local bakeries that use only American-grown ingredients, and ensuring that our meats come from responsible sources.

Street's Fine Chicken

No reviews yet

For the love of chicken!

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston