Go
Toast

The George

Regional American restaurant and bar, focused on American classics and wild game dishes with a modern take with hyper-local beer and wine to accompany the dishes.

1615 East Washington Boulevard

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1615 East Washington Boulevard

Pasadena CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pinocchio's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

Bun Bun Bao

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amara Kitchen

No reviews yet

Food that makes you feel good!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston