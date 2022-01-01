Go
The George

Upscale casual dining and great bar.

1 Walker Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

St. George Cheeseburger (GF)$15.00
2-4oz patties, gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onions, secret sauce, brioche bun, brioche bun, French fries
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Served with French fries
Halibut Tacos (GF)$14.00
Three flour tortilla tacos, creamy coleslaw, mango pico, spicy aioli, micro cilantro
Beet Salad (V) (GF)$12.00
Golden and red beets, blood orange citrus, date vinaigrette, arugula, micro herbs
Caesar Salad (V) (GF)$10.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, cherry tomatoes, house made Caesar dressing
Kids Cheeseburger (GF)$12.00
Cooked medium well and served with French fries
Pappardelle Bolognese$19.00
House made pasta, 3meat Bolognese, parmesan cheese, micro parsley
Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Roasted sprouts, crispy pancetta, balsamic glaze
Nashville Crispy Chicken Sandwich (GF)$14.00
Crispy chicken thigh, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato, spicy pickles, brioche bun, French fries
Freshly Baked Twin Pretzel$12.00
Three cheese cheddar fondue (mild, pepper jack and sharp cheddar), chives, shallot
Location

1 Walker Avenue

Clarendon Hills IL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
