The George
Upscale casual dining and great bar.
1 Walker Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1 Walker Avenue
Clarendon Hills IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
il Mio
Come in and enjoy!
Moskva Caffe
Come in and enjoy!
DJ's Sports Bar & Grill
Good to see you! Have you tried our award winning burger yet?
Standard Market
Standard Market Grill is a celebration of food, featuring an eclectic variety of chef-inspired cuisine in our sophisticated yet casual environment. Each dish is made-to-order with fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from Standard Market—our gourmet market located in the Western Suburbs of Chicago.